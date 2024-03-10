Chris Jones isn't going anywhere. The Kansas City Chiefs' standout defender has agreed to terms on a five-year deal that includes $95 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Media. Jones' agency wrote on X that the deal makes Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Jones said during the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebratory parade that he was going to remain in Kansas City, his only NFL home since breaking into the league in 2016. His words now seem prophetic after he agreed to a deal that will keep him under contract through the 2028 season.

It's hard to argue against Jones becoming the highest-paid defensive tackle in league history. He's currently rivaling future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald as the top defensive lineman in the NFL.

A Pro Bowler each of the last five years, Jones has been tabbed as an All-Pro each of the past two seasons. He racked up a career-best 15.5 sacks in 2022 and had 10.5 sacks in 16 games in 2023. Jones has a career stat line of 75.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Jones staying in town significantly helps the Chiefs' odds of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. Jones has also joined the growing list of notable players who have agreed to multiyear deals in the days leading up to the start of free agency, a list that also includes fellow defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans and Texans tight end Dalton Schultz.

The Chiefs recently applied the franchise tag to cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who is hoping to receive an extension from the Chiefs that will keep him in Kansas City for the next three to four years. The Chiefs are open to consummating a trade if a deal isn't reached before the draft, according to The Athletic.