The Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones have yet to finalize a deal and the 29-year-old is holding out as the sides look to make an agreement. Jones has one year remaining on his contract with a base salary of $19.5 million.

Just how long Jones will hold out was unknown until Tuesday, when he revealed his plan.

Responding to someone on social media who asked when the holdout would end. "Week 8" was the two-time Super Bowl champion's answer.

If Jones stays true to his statement, he will miss Chiefs games against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City's Week 8 game is at Empower Field at Mile High against the Broncos on Oct. 29.

If he does miss seven games, he will also miss out on some paychecks. He already has over $1 million in fines by missing training camp and he would lose another $1,083,333 for each game missed, per Arrowhead Pride.

When he was reminded of just how much money he could lose, Jones did not bat an eye. "I can afford it," he said about the money he will miss out on.

Jones is currently the ninth-highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of average annual salary, a drop from when he first signed the four-year, $80 million deal which was the third-highest at his position.

Whether the four-time Pro Bowler can be ready to play without participating in team activities is a question as we head into the 2023 season.

"I don't think Chris is any different than any other player that misses the entire camp and then has to play. It's tough," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said (via KansasCity.com). "I mean, you certainly can't expect that particular person as good as Chris is to play every down. And then you worry about injuries, is the body ready? Chris always keeps himself in good shape. But football shape's different. So hopefully we can get him back, right?"

He continued saying, "And then when that happens, we just have to figure out how to go about it."

Jones' impact is felt on the Chiefs, as the only defensive player to earn a Pro Bowl selection last year. He has 243 tackles, 65 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and three turnovers as he enters his eighth year in the league, all in Kansas City.