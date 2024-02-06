HENDERSON, Nev. -- San Francisco 49ers fans dominated the stands at Allegiant Stadium to kick off Super Bowl Week, flooding the Opening Night floor with boos whenever anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs appeared onscreen. Now, a day after Travis Kelce beckoned for more boos, star defensive lineman Chris Jones reiterates that K.C. is relishing the poor reception by 49ers faithful.

"It brings a fire out of you," Jones said Tuesday. "You get excited when you see that type of, uh, encouragement."

Jones, who joined Kelce in egging on 49ers fans at Allegiant Stadium, had another message for San Francisco's loudest.

"We're ready for Sunday."

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling echoed Jones' down-to-business approach. When asked to identify the biggest misconception about the Chiefs going into Super Bowl LVIII, the veteran was blunt.

"We don't care," he said. "We really don't care about that, any other misconceptions that people label us with. We're here to play ball, and we're here for a reason. And we got here, and we earned it."

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon and you can stream it on Paramount+; here's how to watch.