As the Kansas City Chiefs were basking in the glory of their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, one player was notably absent. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire skipped the parade, and now we know why.

As it turns out, Edwards-Helaire wasn't trying to be fashionably late -- he was just trying to be fashionable. Instead of taking part in the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, Edwards-Helaire walked down the runway for Daniel's Leather at New York Fashion Week.

In a video posted to the Daniel's Leather Instagram account, Edwards-Helaire talked to furrier Nadeem Waheed about his role in Fashion Week. Edwards-Helaire said he was excited about the opportunity to participate in the high-profile event.

"Man, it's always been a privilege to be able to see (Wadeem's) leather and follow him, but being here in person and being here to lay eyes on everything, it's gonna be something special," Edwards-Helaire said. "See you guys at the fashion show tonight. We're gonna take over."

The Chiefs drafted Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick in 2020, and he had a productive rookie season, but his role in the offense has diminished since then. This past season, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball just 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three scores.

Edwards-Helaire did not play in the Chiefs' postseason run, and he was inactive for the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.