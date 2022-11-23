The Chiefs have been rolling, winning their fourth straight Sunday, even with former starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire taking a back seat on offense. Now, the third-year veteran will officially be sidelined. Three days after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers, Edwards-Helaire has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least four games.

The move, which coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday, clears the way for rookie seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco to headline the ground game moving forward. Pacheco, 23, had already emerged as the lead ball-carrier in recent weeks, getting at least 15 touches in Kansas City's past two games. Now, he'll be the official RB1 with Edwards-Helaire unavailable.

Isiah Pacheco KC • RB • #10 Att 75 Yds 386 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Backup Jerick McKinnon, who's been utilized primarily as a pass catcher, also figures to see an uptick in action. And No. 3 back Ronald Jones, the former Buccaneers starter, could make his season debut starting with Sunday's game against the Rams. Jones has been a healthy scratch all year, but he's now a candidate to see snaps as a more traditional ball-carrier.

A first-round pick of the Chiefs in 2020, Edwards-Helaire has had a mercurial career in Kansas City. After topping 1,000 scrimmage yards as a rookie, the LSU product played just 10 games in 2021, seeing a reduced role in the passing game while battling a knee injury. This year, he's been even more limited as a runner, totaling just 293 yards on 69 carries in eight games.