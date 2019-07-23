Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses Tyreek Hill's return: 'We have the trust in Tyreek'

When Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes the field at training camp this week, it will mark the first time since April that he's been allowed to practice with the team.

Less than a week ago, it wasn't even known if Hill would be allowed to participate at training camp due to an NFL investigation, but that all changed on July 19 when the league announced that Hill wouldn't be facing any sort of suspension over allegations of child abuse.

The league's decision not to punish Hill means that he'll be at training camp, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid seems pretty excited about that. In his first interview of camp, Reid said the Chiefs have trust in Hill and are looking forward to his return.

"We're comfortable with Tyreek coming back here and we look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back to doing what he loves to do," Reid said, via ESPN.com. "We have the trust in Tyreek and we're going to go forward in a positive way."

Although Hill hasn't practiced with the team since being hit with an indefinite suspension on April 25, Reid did say that he stayed in touch with his star receiver during his time away from the team.

"I've had a chance to talk to him, on the phone, in person," Reid said. "I spent quite a bit of time with him, actually. He's remorseful that he's had to go put all of us through what we went through and he had to go through. That's a sensitive situation. He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He's very conscious of that."

It's been a tumultuous offseason for Hill, who was investigated for child abuse allegations for nearly a month. The investigation against Hill started in March and went on until April when Johnson County district attorney Stephen Howe announced that the Chiefs receiver wouldn't be charged in the case. Although Howe did note that he felt a crime occurred, the DA said he didn't file charges because authorities didn't have enough evidence to know who committed the crime, Hill or his ex-fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

Even though Hill avoided legal trouble in April, the NFL's investigation dragged on until July. During his suspension, not only did Hill miss minicamp, but he also missed multiple OTAs. Due to the missed time, Reid said Hill needs to catch up to everyone else when he gets to camp.

"He'll have a little catching up to do," Reid said. "We put in a few new things. He and Patrick [Mahomes] have worked together and the receiving core is very close and they've all been together. I'm sure they're catching him up on stuff. But until you get out there and do it, you haven't done it, so there will be a few new things for him."

One person who's definitely excited to have Hill back on the field is Patrick Mahomes.

"He's obviously a great football player and more than that he's a good friend of mine and someone I work with a lot," Mahomes said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "So I'm excited to have him back out here with us and building that chemistry even more."

Although rookies and quarterbacks reported for training camp on Tuesday, the rest of the team won't be reporting until July 26. The Chiefs' first practice with their full roster will take place on July 27.