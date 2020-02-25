Chiefs coach Andy Reid's Super Bowl outfit will be displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Andy Reid is known for a lot of things: His time with the Philadelphia Eagles, his honest answers, his love for hamburgers, his mustache and most recently, his Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also known for his fashion sense, or should I say that one outfit he always wears.

Reid doesn't dress as flashy as Cam Newton or as bold as Travis Kelce or as put together as Larry Fitzgerald, but he does have a signature look.

I'm talking about that bright red short sleeve quarter-zip and the hat to match. Reid was sporting this classic attire at Super Bowl LIV, his second championship game and first win as a head coach.

The zip-up, hat and Nikes he was wearing when he finally got that Super Bowl victory will now be on display in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recently received at the Hall: the hat, jacket and shoes worn by #Chiefs HC Andy Reid from #SuperBowlLIV. These items will go on display later this month in our Pro Football Today Gallery to commemorate the Chiefs championship!@NFL | @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tLiIJB64Gw — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

The look was a tad more elevated than his usual attire -- it was the Super Bowl, of course. Reid's jacket was not just your average red Chiefs quarter-zip, it was the SBLIV edition, with the game patch on the side. Very fancy.

The black Air Force's even had his initials on the back in K.C. red. To complete Andy Reid's Hall of Fame exhibit, the hat he was wearing on that victorious Super Bowl Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers will also be included.

The display is expected to be up next month.