The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are clearly two of the more polarizing teams that the NFL has to offer. According to Sports Business Daily, the pair have been the most-watched teams in the NFL during the 2023 season.

According to the report, the Cowboys have had the largest or second-largest audience in six of the nine weeks this season. Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles attracted over 27.1 million viewers. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have participated in the highest-rated game of the week in four of the nine weeks.

It's certainly not going to be surprising if the Chiefs and Cowboys draw big viewership numbers in the second half of the regular season. After all, the Cowboys will be hosting the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day later this month.

Following the Thanksgiving contest, the Cowboys will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night on November 30. They'll also be hosting the Eagles in the Sunday primetime game the week after.

The Chiefs also have a few marquee games coming up on their schedule. Kansas City, who has a bye week in Week 10, will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night next week in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. In addition, they'll host the Buffalo Bills on December 10 and take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve.