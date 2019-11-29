Chiefs' Damien Williams won't play in AFC West showdown against Raiders due to rib injury
Williams is dealing with an injury sustained during the Chiefs' Week 11 win over the Chargers
Damien Williams will miss the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Raiders, head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday. Williams, the Chiefs' second-leading rusher this season, is still dealing with a rib injury that was sustained during Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers.
The Chiefs are coming off of their Week 12 bye with a 7-4 record and are in first place in the AFC West division. The Raiders, who fell to the Chiefs back in Week 2, are 6-5 and are looking to keep pace with the Chiefs in the AFC West division race, as well as remain in the AFC playoff picture.
With Williams out, expect LeSean McCoy and Darrell Williams to get the bulk of the carries for the Chiefs on Sunday. McCoy, signed by the Chiefs shortly after he was released by the Bills, leads the Chiefs with 400 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He has also caught 24 of 28 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Williams, a former undrafted rookie, is in the midst of his second season with the Chiefs. After receiving just 13 carries as a rookie, Williams has carried the rock 35 times for 128 yards this season, including a career high 11 carries in the Chiefs' Week 11 win over the Chargers. Williams, who is tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns, has also caught 14 of 17 targets for 164 yards this season.
The Chiefs will face a Raiders defense that is 14th against the run this season. Conversely, Oakland has struggled in pass defense, as they are 28th in the league in passing yards allowed through 11 games. That should lead to a big day for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns in Kansas City's Week 2 win over Oakland.
