DeAndre Hopkins is brining a "Mamba Mentality" to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopkins, a former All-Pro receiver who was recently traded from the Titans to the Chiefs, was asked on Thursday about switching to from No. 10 to No. 8 upon his arrival in Kansas City.

"Kobe Bryant, one of my favorite athletes of all time," Hopkins said. "I knew if I ever got a chance to wear No. 8, just like when I put when I picked No. 10. (Lionel) Messi was my favorite soccer player. Underdog, felt like me at the time coming out of college. Kobe, No. 8 is a special number."

Hopkins is part of Bryant's massive legion of fans who continue to pay homage to the former NBA legend, who tragically passed away in January 2020 at the age of 41. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and 2008 NBA MVP during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was renowned for his legendary work ethic and peerless desire to win.

Bryant continued to inspire following his retirement from the NBA in 2016. He won a Sports Emmy Award in 2018 for his animated short film titled, Dear Basketball. Bryant was also a New York Times best-selling author, the CEO of a multi-media content creation company, and a coach for his daughter's basketball team.

One of Bryant's post-playing projects was "Detail," an ESPN show that provided a unique look at the game through the mind of Bryant. Ironically, that word was uttered by Hopkins during Thursday's press conference when asked about the Chiefs' winning culture.

"I think everything everybody does here, not just in this facility, but outside of the facility, is detail," he said. "That's how you win championships."

Like Bryant did in the NBA, Hopkins has enjoyed a fruitful NFL career that will undoubtedly be considered for enshrinement in the Pro Football Fame one day. The 32-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro who is currently 23rd all time in receiving yards (12,528), tied for 19th in receptions (943) and tied for 33rd in touchdown receptions (79).

For all of his individual success, Hopkins is still driving to win a champion, the one thing that has alluded him during his time in the NFL so far. He's hoping to accomplish that in Kansas City while wearing the number of one his all-time favorite athletes.