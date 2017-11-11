Chiefs defensive lineman Roy Miller arrested, charged with domestic battery

Trouble struck the Chiefs even though they're on a bye week. Early Saturday morning, defensive lineman Roy Miller was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with domestic battery, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, who cited the the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Department of Corrections.

The Chiefs are aware of the arrest, but declined to comment.

"This morning we were informed about an incident involving one of our players, Roy Miller," the Chiefs said in a statement, per ESPN. "We are still in the process of gathering details on the situation. We will have no further comment at this time."

Miller, a third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2009, has also played for the Jaguars before joining the Chiefs this season. In his career, he's notched 170 solo tackles and eight sacks. This year, he has two solo tackles and one pass defended.

Last week, he was on the field for 21 snaps, according to Football Outsiders. So, while he's not a key member of the Chiefs' defense, he will need to be replaced. He's listed as Bennie Logan's backup on the Chiefs' depth chart. No one is listed behind Miller.

The 6-3 Chiefs' next game will come against the Giants on Nov. 19.