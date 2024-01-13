Two months ago, a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins probably would have dominated the Super Wild Card Weekend headlines. And while there is still intrigue, the two teams' recent struggles have added a different element to this game.

The Chiefs capped off an underwhelming regular season by narrowly defeating Bengals and Chargers teams that were playing with backup quarterbacks. Miami dropped its last two regular-season games while falling to the No. 6 seed. Injuries has been the main contributor to the Dolphins' late-season slide. Miami played without wideout Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert in Week 18 and both players are questionable for Saturday night's game. Cornerback Xavien Howard has already been ruled out with an injury.

The key matchup in this game will be Miami's second-ranked scoring offense against Kansas City's second-ranked scoring defense. Rest assured that Tyreek Hill is chomping at the bit to play well while sending his former team into the offseason. Hill had just 62 yards on eight catches when Miami fell to Kansas City back on Nov. 5.

Below is all the information you'll need ahead of Saturday night's game, along with our prediction.

How to watch Dolphins at Chiefs

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) Live stream: Peacock TV

Peacock TV Follow: CBS Sports App



CBS Sports App Odds: KC -4.5; O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction

If they were healthier, I'd pick the Dolphins and wouldn't think twice about it. But the Dolphins' injuries have probably caught up to them, which doesn't bode well in a game against the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Chiefs are a flawed team (especially on offense), but they should have enough talent to eke out a win, especially if either Waddle and/or Mostert can't go. Look for Patrick Mahomes to lean on his two most trusted skill players on offense in running back Isiah Pacheco and perennial Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. Pick: Chiefs 20, Dolphins 13