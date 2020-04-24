Chiefs draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Kansas City's Round 2-3 selection
Keep track of exactly who the Chiefs are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Chiefs surprised many with their selection at the end of the first round on Thursday night, adding a dangerous weapon out of the backfield in Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the first running back off the board. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Kansas City Chiefs 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|32
|RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
|B-
|2
|63*
|
|
|3
|96
|
|
|4
|138
|
|
|5
|177
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Kansas City Chiefs 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 63 acquired from 49ers as part of Dee Ford trade
