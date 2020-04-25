Chiefs draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Kansas City's Round 4-7 selections

The Chiefs surprised many with their selection at the end of the first round on Thursday night, adding a dangerous weapon out of the backfield in Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the first running back off the board. On Day 2, they grabbed arguably the best coverage linebacker and an offensive tackle who looked like a sure-fire first-round pick prior to an injury-plagued 2019 season. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 32 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU B- 2 63* LB Willie Gay, Mississippi State A- 3 96 OT Lucas Niang, TCU B+ 4 138



* Acquired via trade

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 draft trade notes