Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs' tumultuous offseason continued Sunday in Alabama after he was arrested and charged with both domestic violence and burglary by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Buggs, who is 27 years old, had his bond set at $5,000, but it is unclear if he has been bailed out at this point. He was also charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an animal cruelty case back in May. The Chiefs signed Buggs to their practice squad in January before re-signing him to a futures contract following their second Super Bowl win in a row in February.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive tackle entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (192nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a Steeler for three years before being released in January of 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders signed him to their practice squad in January of 2022 before releasing him weeks later. The Detroit Lions picked him up later that summer, and he remained in Detroit until being cut in January of 2024.

Buggs has totaled 89 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, forced and recovered one fumble and deflected four passes in 56 career NFL games, 23 of which were starts. He isn't the only Chiefs player who has had legal issues this offseason, as wide receiver Rashee Rice also has had multiple charges levied against him stemming from a crash that occurred because of his street racing participation in Dallas.