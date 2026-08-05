Bounce-back year or end of an era? Where Chiefs' dynasty stands entering 2026 NFL season

The NFL became accustomed over the last decade to seeing the Kansas City Chiefs stand atop the AFC West and compete perennially for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, if not win it altogether. It was a shock to the collective football system to see the greatest dynasty since the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots not only miss the postseason in 2025 but also finish the year five games below .500.

Kansas City's 6-11 record last year was its worst since 2012. It fell short of the playoffs for the first time since 2014, which was also the most recent campaign in which the franchise finished with single-digit wins.

Even the greatest dynasties in football history experienced a down year here and there. The question facing the Chiefs heading into 2026 is whether last year was a blip on the radar or a sign that their reign atop the NFL is on its last legs. With a projected win total of 10.5, the betting market suggests the Chiefs will bounce back to an extent this season. But did they truly do enough this offseason to ensure that they are on the precipice of a rebound campaign?

In identifying the Chiefs' greatest deficiencies from a year ago and considering their offseason moves, we can determine in the aggregate whether Andy Reid can get his team back into the Super Bowl hunt or if this is the end of an era in Kansas City.

What went wrong in 2025

A spot in the postseason was very much in play for the Chiefs into late November 2025. Their 6-5 start to the season reduced the margin for error, though, and the string of catastrophic injuries that poured in over the final six weeks played a major role in keeping them out of the playoff bracket.

Here are the most significant season-ending injuries that unfolded in the back half of the campaign:

CB Trent McDuffie landed on injured reserve with hyperextended knee

OTs Josh Simmons, Jawaan Taylor missed Week 14 onward

QB Patrick Mahomes tore ACL in Week 15

LB Leo Chenal missed last three games with shoulder injury

WR Rashee Rice sat final two games with concussion

The Mahomes injury was the nail in the coffin, but the health issues reared their heads even before he went down. Kansas City closed the regular season on a six-game losing streak which coincided with that string of ailments.

The 2025 roster's shortcomings were clear even before the injuries struck, though. Perhaps most glaring was an ineffective rushing attack that behind Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith ranked only 25th in the NFL in yards per game. Defensively, the pass rush lacked star talent outside of defensive tackle Chris Jones and posted just the 22nd-most sacks of any team. The lack of push up front also undoubtedly played a role in the Chiefs ranking seventh-worst in takeaways.

Counting stats showed a lack of production across the board, while less measurable factors like the clutch element were real X factors. For years, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were the faces of an offense that could never be counted out of games, no matter how large the deficit. In 2025, they rarely delivered the timely plays that in years prior fueled unimaginable comebacks. If Kansas City found itself trailing in the second half, the game was all but over.

Additional issues to solve

An exodus of key contributors followed the disappointing conclusion to 2025. These departures left the Chiefs with major roles to fill:

The receiving corps also faced a hiccup when Rice underwent cleanup surgery on his knee and was forced to complete much of his rehab in a jail cell after he violated his probation. And the offense as a whole remains without its coordinator, as Eric Bieniemy is at home with his wife, who is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in an incident involving the couple's son.

Offseason solutions

Not all of the injuries and departures created net-negatives. Mahomes, Rice and Simmons, for instance, are all on track to play in Week 1 and thus should keep the passing attack humming. Mahomes' recovery is especially impressive considering he is just under eight months removed from tearing a ligament in his knee.

The run game projects to be the most improved operation on the team after the Chiefs completed the splashy signing of Kenneth Walker III. The reigning Super Bowl MVP inked the largest deal by a free agent running back in NFL history and brings a pair of 1,000-yard seasons with him to Kansas City.

Defensive reinforcements arrived in free agency and through the draft, the most impactful of which came in the secondary and on the edge. Cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Kader Kohou signed free agent deals, as did safety Alohi Gilman. Kansas City then used the No. 6 overall pick on ready-made starting cornerback Mansoor Delane and selected edge rusher R Mason Thomas in the second round.

Did Chiefs do enough in aggregate?

The Chiefs made enough moves to keep their floor high. It is difficult to envision the personnel on this roster allowing even more regression. But at the same time, they arguably did not improve at any spot other than the running back position, and their offensive coordinator change is effectively on hold until Bieniemy returns to the team.

What Walker adds to the offense is undeniably impactful. Taking pressure off Mahomes as he works his way back from a serious knee injury is invaluable, not to mention the enhanced weaponry the quarterback has at his disposal. The offense will be more balanced than in the last handful of years, which might help the Chiefs rekindle some of their clutch magic in addition to the obvious leaps in down-to-down production that can be expected.

Defensively, however, the secondary and edge-rushing units saw neutral changes, at best. The cornerback departures are especially concerning and were indicative of a continuing trend wherein Kansas City watches young talent depart rather than paying up to keep it.

Bounce-back year or end of an era?

In total, the Chiefs' personnel is about on par with last year's squad. The hope is that Walker's arrival will mask any further decline on defense and allow an aging passing offense to remain as formidable as any, and that feels like a fair bet.

So much of Kansas City's mystique over the last decade has been the ability for Mahomes to pull rabbits out of his hat and for the Chiefs to overpower defenses with a relentless aerial assault. With Mahomes coming off a knee injury, Kelce declining with age and the wide receiver group still searching for a reliable No. 1 weapon to grab onto the top role and run with it, this team's identity is as tenuous as ever.

Even then, a little bit of positive regression with regard to close-game luck will go a long way, and so long as the injury bug does not bite as hard as it did in the second half of last year, the Chiefs should be expected to win at least a couple of more games than they did in their anomalous letdown season.

A bounce-back year ought to be on deck in the sense that the Chiefs will win more than six games, but this is not the same monster that dominated the league for much of the last 10 years. As the core continues to age, Mahomes' massive contract reduces spending flexibility and deficiencies emerge at key spots, it seems more and more like the best days in Kansas City have come and gone.