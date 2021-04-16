Despite falling short in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to win more games than any other team during the NFL's first 17-game regular season. William Hill Sportsbook has projected that the Chiefs will win a league-high 12 games in 2021. That's a half-game more than the Buccaneers, the team that dethroned the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

While the Chiefs and Buccaneers lead the field, the Packers, the NFC's runners-up each of the past two seasons, are tied with Baltimore with 11 projected wins. The Ravens went 11-5 in the regular season before falling to the Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Speaking of the Bills, they are tied with the Rams with 10.5 projected wins. The Rams, who started the offseason by acquiring Matthew Stafford from Detroit, also advanced to the divisional playoffs last season before bowing out to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Seattle, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Cleveland round out the list of teams that are projected to win at least 10 games. Falling just below the 10-win threshold are the Titans, Saints and Cowboys. The Texans and Lions, two teams that will field new head coaches for the 2021 season, are projected to finish with a league-low five wins.

Here's a look at the how each team is projected to fare in 2021:

Chiefs (12 wins), Buccaneers (11.5), Packers (11), Ravens (11), Rams (10.5), Bills (10.5), Seahawks (10), 49ers (10), Colts (10), Browns (10), Titans (9.5), Saints (9.5), Cowboys (9.5), Steelers (9), Patriots (9), Dolphins (9); Chargers (9), Vikings (8.5), Washington (8), Raiders (8), Cardinals (8), Broncos (7.5), Bears (7.5), Panthers (7.5), Eagles (7), Giants (7), Falcons (7), Bengals (6.5), Jets (6), Jaguars (6), Texans (5), Lions (5).