Chiefs equipment for Week 14 showdown with Patriots reportedly shipped to New Jersey by mistake
The Chiefs may be in New England, but their gear isn't
While the Kansas City Chiefs may be in Foxborough gearing up for their Week 14 showdown with the New England Patriots, their equipment isn't. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an equipment container that held a number of player helmets, shoulder pads and footballs was not unloaded and was accidentally shipped to Newark, New Jersey.
In all, roughly 35 bags belonging to the players were not taken off the plane by the Chiefs and was later sent to New Jersey. Now, that equipment is being rushed back up to Boston in time for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET contest. Schefter notes that the equipment is expected to arrive in Foxborough between 3-3:30 p.m. ET.
Had Kansas City not been able to get the equipment up to New England in time for kickoff, they would have to forfeit.
What is unclear at the moment is how the late arrival of their equipment could impact the Chiefs pregame warm-ups for this game, if at all. In any event, it certainly doesn't help.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
-
NFL DFS: SNF picks, advice, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Does Odell want out of Cleveland?
The receiver's first year in Cleveland might very well be his last
-
Titans won't discuss new deal with Henry
The Titans haven't talked about a new deal with Henry
-
Patriots reportedly won't re-sign Brown
The Patriots won't re-sign Brown this season
-
Steelers vs. Cardinals: Prediction, more
The Steelers are 1-2 against NFC West teams entering Sunday's duel in the desert
-
Lions at Vikings: Live updates
Join us for all the action as Kirk Cousins and Co. looks to get back on track against the Lions
-
Packers vs. Redskins: Live updates
The Redskins look to stay alive in the NFC East race with a win over the Packers
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game