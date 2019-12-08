Chiefs equipment for Week 14 showdown with Patriots reportedly shipped to New Jersey by mistake

While the Kansas City Chiefs may be in Foxborough gearing up for their Week 14 showdown with the New England Patriots, their equipment isn't. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an equipment container that held a number of player helmets, shoulder pads and footballs was not unloaded and was accidentally shipped to Newark, New Jersey.

In all, roughly 35 bags belonging to the players were not taken off the plane by the Chiefs and was later sent to New Jersey. Now, that equipment is being rushed back up to Boston in time for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET contest. Schefter notes that the equipment is expected to arrive in Foxborough between 3-3:30 p.m. ET.

Had Kansas City not been able to get the equipment up to New England in time for kickoff, they would have to forfeit.

What is unclear at the moment is how the late arrival of their equipment could impact the Chiefs pregame warm-ups for this game, if at all. In any event, it certainly doesn't help.