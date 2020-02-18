Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy likely passing on Colorado job, eyeing 2021 NFL head coaching gig, per report

Eric Bieniemy may have had the opportunity to become a head coach by way of the Colorado Buffaloes, but it appears the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator will stick to his current post in an attempt to earn a promotion at the NFL level in 2021.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday there is currently "no major traction" between the school and Bieniemy, a Colorado alumnus and one of the most notable external candidates for the school's opening, in regards to a job atop the Buffaloes' staff. Colorado has made "overtures" to the 50-year-old Bieniemy, per Fowler, but the Chiefs assistant "knows going into next year he's going to be a very attractive head coaching candidate ... and this time, he walks (into interviews) with a Super Bowl ring."

The Chiefs' offensive coordinator under Andy Reid since 2018, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first year as a full-time starter, Bieniemy has conducted seven different head coaching interviews around the NFL over the last two years, Fowler added. He was widely considered one of the most qualified candidates to land a top job this offseason after helping guide Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense to a Super Bowl victory over the highly reputed San Francisco 49ers defense.

A former NFL running back who entered the league as a second-round draft pick out of Colorado in 1991, Bieniemy has been with Kansas City since 2013, Reid's first year with the Chiefs, spending five seasons as the club's RBs coach. Prior to joining K.C., he spent two years as Colorado's offensive coordinator and five years as the Minnesota Vikings' RBs coach. He also coached on Colorado's staff from 2001-02 as the RBs coach.