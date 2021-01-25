The Kansas City Chiefs are on to their second consecutive Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game, but they also suffered a big loss during the matchup. During a play in the fourth quarter, offensive tackle Eric Fisher went down with what appeared to be a leg injury while blocking Patrick Mahomes' blind side. Later in the quarter, the Chiefs announced that Fisher was ruled out for the rest of the game with an Achilles injury.

Fisher, who was selected by the Chiefs with the top pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is a two-time Pro Bowler. With the nature of the injury and how players and coaches were interacting with Fisher on the sideline towards the end of the game, it's fair to wonder what his status for Super Bowl LV will be. In his postgame press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he thinks Fisher suffered a tear.

"It doesn't look too good," Reid said, according to NFL.com.

The Chiefs have been forced to reshuffle a bit along the offensive line, and already have starting offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve with a back injury. It would be absolutely brutal for the Chiefs if they were forced to attempt to stop the likes of Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl without Fisher and Schwartz. The duo of Barrett and Pierre-Paul combined for five sacks in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

When Fisher exited the game, Mike Remmers moved from right tackle to left and Andrew Wylie moved to right tackle.