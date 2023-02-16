Kansas City Chiefs fans are still celebrating their team's Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have also tried to soften the blow for Eagles center Jason Kelce.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, all eyes were on the Kelce Bowl with Jason and Travis Kelce going head to head in the NFL's biggest game. After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, Kansas City fans flooded Jason Kelce's Be Philly Foundation with donations.

Jason Kelce founded Be Philly in October 2022 with the intention of providing "financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations with a proven track record of improving the education and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public schools."

The foundation set a goal of $100,000, and the total amount raised was at $9,900 as of Monday night, according to a report from KMBC. That is when a Chiefs fan account on Twitter found the charity and encouraged people to donate $14.90, which totals Jason Kelce's jersey (62) and Travis Kelce's jersey (87).

Just a few days later, Be Philly had blown past its $100,000 goal. As of Thursday evening, the total amount raised sits at $124,975.

Chiefs fans have adored Travis Kelce for a while now, but they have shown quite a bit of love to Jason in the wake of Super Bowl LVII as well.