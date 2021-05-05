The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the most talented rosters entering the 2021 season, and they also landed one of the biggest steals in the 2021 NFL Draft. In the sixth round, Brett Veach and Co. drafted Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith, who suffered a shocking drop down draft boards many were not anticipating.

Smith was a two-time First Team All-SEC player, but suffered a health scare during his sophomore season back in 2018. After starting the first seven games, he was shut down due to blood clots in his lungs. It certainly appeared to be a football career-threatening issue, but treatment allowed him to return to the field in 2019 and finish out his collegiate career. Smith was viewed as the No. 14 offensive line prospect in this class according to CBS Sports, but he was the No. 34 offensive lineman drafted. This blood clot issue was enough for teams to take him off their draft boards all together, but the Chiefs felt like he was worth a shot.

Following the conclusion of the draft, Chiefs Director of Football Operations Mike Borgonzi told reporters that he's completely comfortable with where Smith is medically, and that Kansas City is "really excited" to add him to the offensive line.

"Obviously a very good football player," Borgonzi said, via the Chiefs official website. "You know, he's one of the top guards in the country here for the last couple years. Our medical staff with Rick Burkholder and our doctors fully vetted the situation so we feel completely comfortable where he's at medically to play for us. We're just really excited to add him to the roster here."

A reason the Chiefs can feel optimistic about Smith's future is that he was able to return after his initial diagnosis and play without problem. In 2019, Smith earned All-SEC First Team honors after not allowing a sack all year, won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award as well as the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy, which is given to the collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field, according to Tennessee's official website. In 2020, Smith earned second-team All-America status and was again named First Team All-SEC for the second-straight season.

The Chiefs wanted to address the offensive line in the draft, and it appears they landed an absolute steal with their last pick.