Chiefs veteran defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday night on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 Kansas City. Clark was released Monday afternoon after posting a $35,000 bond.

Clark was initially pulled over by police for a vehicle code violation. Police then noticed a gun in his bag, thus leading to his arrest. The Chiefs are aware of the incident but have not issued a public announcement, via FOX4 Kansas City.

This is not Clark's first run-in with the law. He was dismissed from Michigan's football team in 2014 after he was charged with domestic abuse, a charge that was later pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The 63rd overall pick in the 2015 draft, Clark spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle before he was traded to the Chiefs in 2019. During his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Clark has tallied 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss and has been selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls. In 91 career regular-season games, Clark has registered 49 sacks, 55 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Clark has been a key cog in the Chiefs' recent run of playoff success. He has eight sacks in six career playoff games in Kansas City, including one sack of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs' 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV. He also sacked Tom Brady in Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.