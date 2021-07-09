Kansas City Chiefs veteran defensive end Frank Clark has been formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, according to The Kansas City Star. The L.A. County District Attorney's office formally made the charge on Friday and the 28-year-old is now facing up to three years in prison if convicted. He is due in court next week for a hearing on the matter.

Clark was arrested twice this offseason in Los Angeles for firearm possession -- once in March and again last month. Per The Star, Clark is facing this felony charge for the March arrest.

Clark was also arrested in Los Angeles on June 20 on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 Kansas City at the time. Initially, he was pulled over by police for a vehicle code violation. Law enforcement then noticed an Uzi in an open duffle bag, thus leading to his arrest. Clark claimed it belonged to a member of his security team, but was booked and eventually released on $35,000 bond.

In March, Clark was arrested while riding with another man. During a routine traffic stop, police saw two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. Clark posted $35,000 bond in that incident.

Clark has had a run-in with the law in the past. He was dismissed from Michigan's football team in 2014 after he was charged with domestic abuse, a charge that was later pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The 63rd overall pick in the 2015 draft, Clark spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle before he was traded to the Chiefs in 2019. Upon his arrival in Kansas City, Clark signed a five-year, $104 million deal that included more than $62 million in guarantees.

During his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Clark has tallied 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss and has been selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls. In 91 career regular-season games, Clark has registered 49 sacks, 55 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Clark has been a key cog in the Chiefs' recent run of playoff success. He has eight sacks in six career playoff games in Kansas City, including one sack of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs' 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV. He also sacked Tom Brady in Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

While Clark has more pressing matters at hand, he likely will also face discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy if ultimately found guilty.