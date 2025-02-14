Fresh off an ugly Super Bowl LIX defeat, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is openly weighing retirement, revealing on his "New Heights" podcast this week that he's undecided on his NFL future following 12 seasons. The Chiefs have since given Kelce a deadline to inform them of his decision, according to The Athletic, asking the tight end to share his plans by about March 14.

That gives the 35-year-old Kelce roughly a month to make a call, one way or another. The Chiefs would like to have the perennial Pro Bowler back for a 13th season, per The Athletic, but would reportedly also prefer to know if he intends to retire before issuing an $11.5 million roster bonus on March 15.

That's not to say the Chiefs wouldn't be willing to pay out some or all of that money as a parting thank you to the future Hall of Famer, but knowing Kelce's plans ahead of time might help smooth out potential contract negotiations. Meanwhile, the 2025 free agent negotiating window, when teams are permitted to strike unofficial deals with other unsigned players, is scheduled to open March 10.

Kelce was openly noncommittal about his next steps when discussing the matter with his brother, Jason, during the "New Heights" show.

"I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year, and right now I am just kicking everything down the road," Kelce said. "I'm kicking every can I can down the road. ... [The] fact we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, it means I'm playing an extra three games ... than anyone else in the entire league. It's a lot of wear and tear on your body. It's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, the task at hand, every challenge you set up for yourself. And that process can be grueling, it can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time.

"I think I can play," he continued. "It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility."