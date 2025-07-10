Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a reputation of being one of the NFL's fiercest competitors, so it's no surprise he's back for his 13th season after coming up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Kelce's numbers are finally beginning to dwindle, coming off a postseason that included his lowest total targets, catches, yards and touchdowns since 2018 as one of Patrick Mahomes' preferred options. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach knows the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer is playing out the stretch, but states there are a few highlights left.

"We've all seen it over the last few years," Veach told ESPN. "There are periods throughout the season where you're like, 'This might be it.' But when the games are the most important and the lights are the brightest, he finds it somewhere."

The 10-time Pro Bowler said he wants 2025 to be a rebound, part of the reason why he chose to return.

Kelce's 823 yards receiving were a career-low for a full season.

"I really didn't feel like it was my last game. Just felt like I've got a lot more to prove," Kelce said, noting the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn't a very tough (decision) for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

Kelce skipped OTAs this offseason, but suited up for mandatory minicamp. And according to Mahomes, Kelce hasn't acted like this is his "last ride" with the Chiefs.

"The way he's talking about football, the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year," Mahomes said in May. "He doesn't seem like a guy that, it's his last ride or he's tired of the job. He's in here, he's working. I know his body feels good. I think it feels better than even last year before going into last season.

"I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year."