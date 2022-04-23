The Kansas City Chiefs want Orlando Brown to be their long-term left tackle. That much was made clear when they traded for him last offseason with only one year remaining on his rookie contract.

They've yet to work out a multiyear deal with Brown, who was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason, but general manager Brett Veach is confident that it will get done eventually.

"We have a ton of time to talk," Veach said, per the Kansas City Star. "And you guys know how the Chris Jones deal went, where it was right there toward the end. That's typically how all these things go where there's no rush on either side."

Jones signed his long-term extension the day before the franchise tag deadline in the summer of 2020. Kansas City has until mid-July to do the same with Brown, but he can also play out the 2022 season under the tag, which pays $16.66 million.

Brown is working without an agent at the moment, which makes negotiating a contract a bit more complicated. However, Veach noted that he expects talks with Brown to pick up once we make it through next week's draft.

"[Brown i]s kind of redoing the agent process, and where we are right now and in addition to the Tyreek Hill trade with our cap and having flexibility now, it allows us to take a step back and get through this draft," Veach said. "We certainly anticipate that once the draft is over, I'm sure there will be a point that there's a finality to him going out there and finding an agent."

The Chiefs are going through a transition period with their roster right now, but given how much they gave up to get him, it seems clear that Brown will be one of the foundational pieces of the new version of the team, whenever they find a way to come to an agreement on a new contract.