After his first full season with the franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to release wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Back in 2022, the Chiefs sent the New York Giants a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick for their former No. 20 overall selection, but he caught just 41 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in 20 games played for the Chiefs.

In speaking with reporters this week, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he would make the Toney trade "all over again in a heartbeat." Why? Because Toney was a critical part of Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII victory.

"I don't think we're sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl [championship] had we not made that trade," Veach said, via ESPN.

Early in the fourth quarter of that championship matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Toney caught a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs in the lead. Following an Eagles three-and-out, Toney set a Super Bowl record for the longest punt return with a 65-yard play that set up another Kansas City touchdown. That 14-point swing helped the Chiefs ultimately emerge victorious.

Drops and injuries played a large part in Toney's release from the team. Veach says if he can take care of his body moving forward, he's going to be a big contributor for another franchise. After all, Toney is just 25 years old.

"Sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason [to] take care of your body," Veach said. "I think that's a process he's working through. It's certainly not for a lack of talent. ... If he's able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he'll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team.

"I think it goes both ways. I'm certainly sure that there would be things that he would do differently in regards to just some of the offseason and stuff and taking care of the body. I think it's a process. He's a really smart kid and I do think he'll figure it out. ... He was actually a lot of fun to be around, and I just hope for the kid that he can get a little good luck on his side and stay healthy."