Chiefs GM: Patrick Mahomes is not 'even close right now' to Alex Smith
Despite all those jaw-dropping throws in the preseason, Mahomes isn't ready to start just yet
Despite an impressive preseason filled with Aaron Rodgers-esque throws, Patrick Mahomes is not ready to supplant Alex Smith as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. That's something Chiefs general manager Brett Veach really wants us to know.
On Sunday, Veach shot down the idea that Mahomes is anywhere close to replacing Smith.
"Coach made a statement a few days back, there's no gray area," Veach said, per the team's website. "Alex (Smith) is our quarterback. Alex is so far advanced from the mental side of things in regards to his ability to read coverages, to shift to better plays and really play the chess game. He's so far ahead of what Pat (Mahomes) is. I don't think it's even close right now. But going back to Pat, the development he has made and the strides he has taken in those departments has exceeded our expectations to this point. So we're excited where we are and again the longer that Alex and Pat are together, the better we will be."
This preseason, Mahomes went 34 of 54 (63 percent) for 390 yards (7.2 YPA), four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 109.3 passer rating. He added 44 yards with his legs. He did stuff that Smith can only dream of doing:
But that doesn't mean he's ready to start in the regular season. What Mahomes' highlight reel doesn't show are his passes that should've been picked off. And there were more than a few of them. Chris B. Brown put it perfectly:
But don't be surprised if Mahomes is playing at some point this season. Due to Smith's inability to stretch the field, his ceiling is lower than Mahomes. So, if the Chiefs struggle to move the ball and fall behind in a tough AFC West, they could opt to make the move a year earlier than expected. The Chiefs already boast a top-notch defense and special teams. Their missing piece is a quarterback who can vault them past the AFC's best. That quarterback definitely isn't Smith. It could be Mahomes.
Everyone, including Smith, knows Mahomes will eventually claim the QB1 job. It's not a matter of if. It's a matter of when. Thanks to a strong preseason, Mahomes might've sped up the process.
