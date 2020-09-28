The Kansas City Chiefs dealt out a bit of a surprise in the moments leading up to their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football'' by making starting guard Andrew Wylie inactive. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wylie will miss the Week 3 finale after the team found out around 5 p.m. that he felt sick. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital and the team believes he is dealing with appendicitis.

Wylie signed with the Chiefs back in 2018 and has been a mainstay along the offensive line upon arrival. The 2017 undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan started all 11 of his regular-season games for Kansas City a year ago, but a high-ankle sprain forced him to miss the final two games of the season in 2019 along with the Chiefs' entire postseason run, including their Super Bowl LIV title over the 49ers. Through two games this year, Wylie has played 100% of the offensive snaps.

The good news for the Chiefs is that they will have two key weapons for this potential AFC Championship preview as both wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion) and corner Charvarius Ward (hand) will be active. Both were originally listed as questionable. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring), defensive end Demone Harris, and cornerback BoPete Keyes are the other K.C. inactives.

You can follow along with all the action with us right here.