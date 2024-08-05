The Kansas City Chiefs have an elite kicker in Harrison Butker, and now, he's paid like one. On Monday, Butker agreed to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

Butker had just one year remaining on the five-year, $20.3 million contract he signed in 2019. He reportedly represented and negotiated this new contract. Butker's new AAV of $6.4 million surpasses those of Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker, who were tied in having the highest AAV among kickers at $6 million, per Over The Cap.

The Georgia Tech product was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. However, he was waived early in his rookie season before re-signing to the Panthers practice squad. Just weeks later, he was claimed off Carolina's practice squad by Kansas City, and the rest was history.

Butker has been a part of all three of the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl victories, and actually led the NFL in scoring in 2019. In 2023, Butker hit 33 of 35 field goals and went a perfect 38-for-38 on extra points. He boasts an 89.1% career field goal percentage with a long of 62, and has made 94.5% of his extra points. Only Tucker owns a higher career field goal percentage in NFL history.

Butker owns Super Bowl records for the most career field goals made with nine and the longest made field goal with a 57-yarder he knocked through against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.