The Kansas City Chiefs experienced a small scare during their Monday training camp session, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the field for the white medical tent with a foot injury.

Per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes was taking part in an 11-on-11 drill where the pocket collapsed with the defensive line winning the battle in the trenches. Mahomes stayed on his feet amid the pressure, but then went into the medical tent and came out with tape around his left ankle. Per Newell, Mahomes returned for the quarterbacks' final drills. Apparently, the QB got his foot stepped on during the play.

"He got stepped on. He's OK," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride.

The No. 1 rule of training camp is don't touch the quarterback, and you certainly don't want to step on his foot. Just this past weekend, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen took part in a scuffle after being bumped at the goal line during a two-point conversion. Thankfully, nothing of the sort happened with the Chiefs.

Mahomes has dealt with lower-body injuries before, suffering a knee injury in 2019 and turf toe in the playoffs two seasons ago. The Chiefs offense would obviously look very different if something serious happened to their star quarterback. While Mahomes threw a career-high 13 interceptions in 2021, Kansas City rebounded from a tough start to go 9-1 down the stretch, and win two postseason matchups before being ousted from the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of the AFC Championship game.