Should the Kansas City Chiefs call Tyreek Hill? Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and former Chief Kyle Long think so.

In this week's installment of CBS Sports' "Set Hut," the two former players discussed how K.C. looks right now and why they should pick up the phone to call Hill in for a workout.

"I'm going after Tyreek Hill right now if I'm the Chiefs. ... Think about the yards," Wilson said. "If he's healthy, why would you not do it? ... Chiefs Kingdom would go crazy for it."

Wilson noted how the offense would open up, and because the Chiefs didn't have the run game they do now years ago, they'll be that much more elevated.

"They've got explosive plays in the pass game, they've got explosive plays in the running game. I don't know how you're going to beat these guys," Wilson said, in a world where the Chiefs have Hill.

Long was a 2021 Chiefs teammate of Hill. That season, Hill posted 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games, 16 of which were starts. Having a front-row seat to the connection between Hill and Mahomes, Long says the "unspoken communication" and chemistry they share "can be huge and so priceless for the Chiefs."

Some are hesitant about the 32-year-old because he is returning from such a gruesome leg injury. Even if he can't do all the things he used to be able to on the field, Long still thinks the WR can make an impact.

"If you're worried about the ins and outs cuts that Tyreek Hill can do with his newly reconstructed leg, how about you say, just go run straight down the field and force that safety to cover you, and it opens up so much of the middle of the field," Long said.

The Chiefs are coming off a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, who were 3-0 going into the divisional contest. This week, they are on a bye, and in Week 6, Kansas City will face the Los Angeles Chargers.