The Kansas City Chiefs are indeed interested in a reunion with Tyreek Hill. Speculation about a possible reunion with the 32-year-old Hill ramped up following Kansas City's win over the Raiders, which saw Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton leave the game with injuries.

Rice left the game after he suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter that could sideline him for multiple weeks. Thorton, who had 111 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's 30-27 win, is out indefinitely after suffering a dislocated ankle that was put back into place by doctors.

Regarding Hill, The Athletic reports that the Chiefs are very interested in a possible reunion with Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016-21. The Chiefs have reached out to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to express their interest.

Hill was one of the NFL's most explosive players during his first go-around with the Chiefs. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his six seasons in Kansas City and was a three-time All-Pro.

In Super Bowl LIV, Hill's 44-yard catch on a third-and-15 play helped ignite the Chiefs' comeback victory over the 49ers.

In 2022, the Chiefs traded Hill to Miami, where he racked up two more All-Pro nods. Hill played through a wrist injury in 2024, and in 2025, he missed Miami's final 13 games after suffering a gruesome knee injury that included a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments. Hill is believed to be targeting a November return.

Several Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, endorsed the idea of Hill returning to Kansas City.

"I have no idea (if that would happen), but it'd be pretty cool," Mahomes said.

"That's out of my hands, but I know I'd love to have 'The Cheetah' back in this building," Kelce said. "He's a brother. He's one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers. You saw that with Miami, when all the haters were saying he couldn't play and he went and had his best year. I'd be excited by what he could do (here)."

The Chiefs are 4-0 entering their Week 4 bye. Their first game after their bye will be against the winless Chargers.