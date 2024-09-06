Isiah Pacheco is known for his punishing running style. Now the Kansas City Chiefs back can also claim to boast sick moves ... literally. Early in the third quarter of Thursday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the third-year veteran was forced to the sidelines with an apparent injury, proceeded to vomit all over the grass, and then returned soon afterward for a powerful goal-line touchdown run.

Pacheco, 25, appeared to land hard on his shoulder early in the second half, and was briefly replaced by veteran pickup Samaje Perine in the backfield. NBC cameras then showed Pacheco hunched over on the sidelines, breathing heavily as he battled nausea next to head coach Andy Reid.

Before long, however, he was back in the lineup and tasked with driving through the Ravens' front for a first-and-goal carry that ended up putting Kansas City ahead 20-10.

The two-time Super Bowl champion also recorded a 23-yard reception on the night.