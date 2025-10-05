The NFL Week 5 schedule will conclude with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football. Kansas City (2-2) has rebounded from an 0-2 straight with back-to-back wins over the Giants and Ravens. Jacksonville (3-1) has won three of its first four games for just the second time over the last 18 seasons. The Chiefs have won each of the last eight meetings between the teams, while the franchises have split eight all-time matchups in Jacksonville.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Kansas City is a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Chiefs are -200 favorites on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while the Jags are +166 underdogs (risk $100 to win $166). Before making any Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Jags. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jags vs. Chiefs:

Jaguars vs. Chiefs spread Chiefs -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Jaguars vs. Chiefs over/under 45.5 points Jaguars vs. Chiefs money line Chiefs -200, Jaguars +166 Jaguars vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Jaguars vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

As part of Kansas City winning eight straight versus the Jags, Patrick Mahomes is also 5-0 straight-up and 4-1 against the spread in his career versus Jacksonville. The Chiefs may be playing a different style of football than before, but what they are doing better than ever is protecting the ball. No team entered Week 5 with fewer turnovers than the one Kansas City has on the year, and the team is riding a 39-game win streak when winning the turnover battle, which is the third-longest streak by any team since 1960.

The Chiefs offense finally broke out last week as the 37 points they put on Baltimore were the most by the team in over two calendar years. In that contest, Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 250 career touchdown passes (116 games), and a good chunk of those have come on Monday nights. He owns a 27:8 TD:INT on Monday Night Football and has torched the Jaguars to historic proportions. Mahomes is the only quarterback since 1950 to be 5-0, or better, versus one team with a 70% completion rate and an average of at least 300 passing yards per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jaguars can cover

After ranking dead last in takeaways last season, the Jaguars have done a complete reversal and now lead the NFL with 13 takeaways entering Week 5. Not only that, but they have the best turnover differential (+9) in the NFL, and no stat correlates more with winning and losing than turnover differential. Under first-year defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville has the No. 4 run defense, the No. 5 scoring defense and ranks sixth in redzone defense.

On offense, Trevor Lawrence has been sacked just three times, which is the fewest of any qualified quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick has also risen to the challenge of being an underdog as he is 5-2-1 against the spread as an underdog over the last two seasons. He's complemented in the backfield by Travis Etienne, whose 6.1 yards per carry lead the NFL as the Jags have the No. 4 rushing offense. Their commitment to the run and the ability to produce on the ground game could eat up the clock and keep Mahomes and company off the field. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks

For Jaguars vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the model is leaning Under the total, projecting 45 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Jags, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jags vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 39-20 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.