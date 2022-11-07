JuJu Smith-Schuster achieved a triple crown of sorts during Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Titans. Smith-Schuster reached two of his contractural incentives, both equaling $250,000 in additional salary. He did so while playing an integral role in Kansas City's overtime win over Tennessee that helped the 6-2 Chiefs maintain their spot atop the AFC West standings.

The specific incentives Smith-Schuster hit Sunday night were the 40-catch and 500 receiving yards barriers (h/t ESPN's Field Yates). The former Steelers Pro Bowl wideout achieved both marks after catching 10 of 12 targets for 88 yards in Kansas City's 20-17 victory.

Smith-Schuster delivered one of the game's biggest plays in overtime. Facing a fourth-and-1 on the Titans' 13-yard-line, the Chiefs decided to go for it with 5:13 remaining. Lined up in the slot, Smith-Schuster ran inside before cutting hard to the outside, creating space between himself and Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu. Smith-Schuster, who caught the ball one yard shy of the first down, muscled his way to a first down while setting up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal.

Smith-Schuster has proven to be a savvy offseason acquisition for the Chiefs, who revamped their receiving corps entering the 2022 season. The 26-year-old receiver and former USC standout is second to Travis Kelce for the team lead in targets (60), receptions (44) and receiving yards (582). Smith-Schuster is on pace to catch 94 passes for 1,237 yards, which would represent his best season since 2018, when was named team MVP during his season second in Pittsburgh.

While he continues to try to help the Chiefs win, Smith-Schuster is also surely hoping to to earn additional contractural incentives. He receives an additional $60,000 for each game he is active in this season, which will ultimately add up to another $1.02 million in salary if he is active for each game.