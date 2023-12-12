Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is set to return after serving a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per KPRC2. Ross had been on the Commissioner Exempt List since October, and that time away from the team was credited toward this suspension. So, Ross was eligible to return to the Chiefs on Monday following the club's loss to the Bills. The receiver will also have to pay back the six game checks he received on paid leave.

On Monday, the NFL granted Ross with a roster exemption with permission from commissioner Roger Goodell, according to the league's transaction wire. He's able to practice, per Chiefs Digest, but won't be able to play until he returns to the 53-man active roster.

Ross was arrested on Oct. 23 on two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage of less than $1,000 and domestic battery with no priors, according to 610SportsKC. Ross pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment and was released on $2,500 bond under the conditions that he has no contact with the accuser or any witnesses, per Pro Football Talk.

Court documents released in early November unveiled more about the incident that led to Ross' arrest. A court affidavit notes that Ross found out his girlfriend was cheating and threw her out of their Shawnee apartment. The woman then said Ross pushed her and threw her to the floor before throwing things at her, according to KCTV. Ross told investigators that he got upset when he found out about the infidelity and admitted to throwing her stuff out the door of their apartment along with breaking a laptop, which he claims he owns.

Ross joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2022. After shining in rookie training camp, Ross was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, and did not play the entire season.

Prior to his arrest, the 23-year-old wideout has caught three passes for 34 yards in seven games played this season. The Chiefs receiver corps, which has struggled with drops and other issues this year, can use whatever help they can get entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke of Ross' return on Monday, saying "We'll just see where he's at physically. It's hard to be gone that long and just jump right back in. We'll just have to see where he's at."