Days after Kadarius Toney's offensive offsides penalty cost the Kansas City Chiefs a potential victory against the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver said he never received a warning from the official that he wasn't set.

"Nah. They didn't. They said they gave me a warning, but I never talked to the ref," Toney said this week, per KSHB 41 in Kansas City. "Full spectrum, we're moving forward."

Toney never appeared to discuss anything with the side judge or signal asking if he was set prior to his touchdown that would have given the Chiefs the lead with 1:25 left. The five-yard penalty led to three straight incomplete passes by Patrick Mahomes as the Bills held on to win, 20-17.

Toney has made plenty of blunders in his three-year career with the Chiefs and New York Giants, yet Mahomes hasn't publicly called him out. Instead, he's defended the wide receiver. That's been the Chiefs philosophy since Andy Reid arrived.

"Just be you. That's all you can do in life or in this league," Mahomes said, via a team transcript. "You're going to make mistakes; stuff is going to happen in your life. How do you accept that adversity and get past it and do it the right way? Coach Reid preaches that and that's how I roll. If you make one mistake, that's not going to define you, it's going to be how you respond to the mistake."

Toney's blunder has been an ongoing problem with Chiefs wide receivers this season, specifically with the drops. The Chiefs wideouts lead the NFL with 21 drops and the team leads the entire NFL with 34. The wide receiver play has also affected Travis kelce, who hasn't scored a touchdown in six games and is averaging a career-low 11.2 yards per catch.

"All the receivers know I believe in them. That's how I roll, if you're in this locker room and I see how hard you work, I'm going to trust in you in big moments and I'm going to give you chances to go out there and make plays," Mahomes said. "From everything I know, their mindset seems like it's in a good spot and they want to go out there and continue to get better and better.

"I can see how hard they are working out here, and I feel like if we can continue to push through and grind that we'll end up on the other side of it as the season goes on."