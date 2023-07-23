Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney "tweaked his knee" during a punt return before practice, head coach Andy Reid said. Toney did not participate in the Chiefs' first day of training camp due to the issue.

How serious the "tweak" may be is not yet known, and there was no indication whether or not he will miss more practice time.

Toney -- selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants before being traded to the Chiefs last October -- has struggled with injuries in the past. Ahead of the 2022 season, he underwent minor knee surgery for a knee tear. He also dealt with a tweaked hamstring at the start of last season, causing him to miss Weeks 3 through 7. In November, he suffered a grade 2 thigh hamstring strain.

Toney also missed most of the 2021 training camp with a hamstring injury. As a Giants rookie he missed missed seven games. He hasn't played more than 10 games in either NFL season so far.

Toney is a player who can be dangerous if he can stay healthy. As our Bryan DeArdo wrote, Toney could be a breakout player for the Chiefs this season as he enters as Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 receiver after getting a handle on the K.C. offense last year.