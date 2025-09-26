The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes' reign as starting quarterback began in 2018, but this season hasn't exactly gone to plan. They're now 1-2 and welcome the Baltimore Ravens (also 1-2) to town on Sunday. Kansas City makes up one leg of a three-leg NFL parlay we've put together at BetMGM, with each play in the parlay being an underdog covering the spread.

Week 4 NFL underdogs parlay

Colts +3.5 at Rams (-115)

Chiefs +2.5 vs. Ravens (-105)

Bears +1 at Raiders (-115)

Final odds: +582 (wager $100 to win $582) at BetMGM

Colts +3.5

Indianapolis is one of the big stories of the season, as the Colts enter Week 4 undefeated and looking like a playoff team. The Rams are tough customers and will make Daniel Jones work hard to prove he's the real deal, but look for the suddenly sharp Indy offense to keep things tight at SoFi Stadium.

Chiefs +2.5

Xavier Worthy's likely return provides Patrick Mahomes with a big play threat he's desperately needed (with all due respect to Tyquan Thornton). Mahomes and Andy Reid have a huge test in store with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens coming to Arrowhead, but these are the games the Chiefs always manage to win. A 1-3 start will be disastrous for the loser of this game. Even if the Chiefs do lose, this feels like a game that ends with a field goal.

Bears +1

Yes, the Cowboys made the now-demoted Russell Wilson look like a star again, but Chicago's Week 3 win over Dallas felt like a statement game for Caleb Williams. The former No. 1 pick looks to have a real connection established with Rome Odunze, who may be emerging as a star. Right tackle Darnell Wright being out is scary with Maxx Crosby lurking in the Las Vegas defense, but Marcus Mariota just dropped 41 points on the Raiders. The Bears should be able win outright.