Chiefs' late defensive 2-point conversion results in bad beat for bettors
The Chiefs' returned PAT may have ruined the day for some unlucky gamblers
The Chiefs really took it to the Raiders on Sunday, blowing out Oakland in a game that was never much of a contest. If you bet a side, you knew pretty early on how things were going to go. But if you happened to bet the total, there's a chance that the game ended in a tremendously bad beat.
The over/under total for the game closed around 49 at most sportsbooks, meaning that the end of the game provided quite a sweat for those with action. With under a minute left to go in the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored a meaningless touchdown that made the score 38-9. With a 47 point total heading into the PAT attempt, it looked like most of the bettors who took the under were going to scrape by with a win.
Then, this happened:
That Chiefs' block and return made the score 40-9, setting the game's total at 49 -- causing a push for many who bet the over/under just prior to kickoff.
Of course, one bettor's bad push/beat is another's lucky day.
Then again, the total for this game opened around 54.5 so anyone who got in on the action early was likely safe from distress in the final minute. Anyone who got burned by their last-second wager may want to be a little more proactive for next week's slate.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Draft WR Watch: Higgins climbs to No. 1
The Clemson star enters the ACC title game as the No. 1 receiver on the board
-
Future of AFC QB play is in great hands
Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes are the AFC's modern quarterback triumvirate
-
Cowboys angry, get chippy in practice
It appears the Cowboys have finally woken up to what their season is becoming
-
Eagles' Pederson: Dolphins a 'good team'
Pederson calls the 3-9 Dolphins, who have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, a good football...
-
Texans trick play drawn up 'in the dirt'
The play itself was amazing, but even more so now that we know how it originated
-
Vikings at Seahawks: Preview, prediction
Seattle looks to keep pace in the top-heavy NFC South while Minnesota looks to do the same...
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Chiefs rout Raiders in Kansas City
The Chiefs played their best game game of the season in a dominant performance over the Raiders
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game