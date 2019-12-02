Chiefs' late defensive 2-point conversion results in bad beat for bettors

The Chiefs' returned PAT may have ruined the day for some unlucky gamblers

The Chiefs really took it to the Raiders on Sunday, blowing out Oakland in a game that was never much of a contest. If you bet a side, you knew pretty early on how things were going to go. But if you happened to bet the total, there's a chance that the game ended in a tremendously bad beat. 

The over/under total for the game closed around 49 at most sportsbooks, meaning that the end of the game provided quite a sweat for those with action. With under a minute left to go in the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored a meaningless touchdown that made the score 38-9. With a 47 point total heading into the PAT attempt, it looked like most of the bettors who took the under were going to scrape by with a win. 

Then, this happened:

That Chiefs' block and return made the score 40-9, setting the game's total at 49 -- causing a push for many who bet the over/under just prior to kickoff.

Of course, one bettor's bad push/beat is another's lucky day. 

Then again, the total for this game opened around 54.5 so anyone who got in on the action early was likely safe from distress in the final minute. Anyone who got burned by their last-second wager may want to be a little more proactive for next week's slate.

