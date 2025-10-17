After missing his team's Week 6 win over the Detroit Lions due to what was described as a "family situation," Kansas City Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons was ruled out of the team's Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday after missing practice throughout the week for personal reasons. Simmons, the No. 32 overall pick in this year's draft out of Ohio State, returned home to California prior to Kansas City's matchup against Detroit last week and Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered very few details about the situation when speaking with reporters.

Simmons was expected to play last week but was abruptly listed as "questionable" on Sunday afternoon with the team using the "personal" designation. A few hours later, Simmons was downgraded to out.

When asked by reporters about Simmons' status or if there was a timeline for his return to the team, Reid declined comment and deferred to general manager Brett Veach, who he said is "handling everything there." Likewise, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said little, electing to keep the matter of if he and Simmons had spoken private.

"I'll keep conversations kind of between us," Mahomes told reporters. "But I'm always praying for him. I'm praying for all my teammates, so I'm always praying for him. I'll just keep everything else kind of private to us."

With Simmons out of the lineup, backup Jaylon Moore served as the Chiefs' starting left tackle and is set to do the same this week.

Simmons was the only Chiefs player to be ruled out on Friday's injury report, with all other players listed as full participants in practice with no game designation. Players who practiced in full include running back Brashard Smith (illness), wide receivers Hollywood Brown (Achilles), Nikko Remigio (thumb) Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) and Rashee Rice (Not Injury Related), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (elbow)

Now 3-3 on the year after beating the Lions, the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.