Abner Haynes, a former AFL star and standout halfback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at the age of 86.

A member of the Chiefs Ring of Honor, Haynes was the first player to earn AFC Player of the Year honors, doing so in 1960. Haynes was also tabbed as the league's Rookie of the Year that season after pacing the AFL in attempts, rushing yards, touchdown runs and total touches. His 12,065 total yards is an AFL record.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Abner was one of the first great stars of the Dallas Texans and the American Football League. ... He earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and fans alike.

"In addition to his on-the-field prowess, Abner was a man of courage and leadership from a very young age. He remained involved in the community well after his playing days were over, and his legacy extends far beyond the gridiron. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Guadalupe and his entire family during this difficult time."

A player who was ahead of his time, Haynes was dangerous as a runner, receiver and as a returner. During his eight-year career, Haynes on at least one occasion led the AFL in rushing, touchdown runs (three times), total yards, punt and kickoff return yardage and kickoff returns for scores.

Fittingly, Haynes' most productive season took place in 1962, the year that the Chiefs (who were back then known as the Dallas Texans) won the franchise's first title. In addition to his 1,049 rushing yards and league-leading 13 touchdown runs, Haynes caught 39 passes for 573 yards and six scores. He scored two touchdowns in Dallas' 20-17 win over Houston in that year's AFL title game.

Haynes, who also played for the Broncos, Dolphins and Jets during his eight-year career, had his No. 28 retired by both the Chiefs and North Texas, his alma mater.

"He was a franchise player before they talked about franchise players," Hall of Fame Chiefs coach Hank Stram once said of Abner. "He did it all -- rushing, receiving, kickoff returns, punt returns. He gave us the dimension we needed to be a good team in Dallas."