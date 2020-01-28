Chiefs' LeSean McCoy says he won't retire after Super Bowl, but when he does, it will be as an Eagle
McCoy says he still has some tread left on the tires
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy will turn 32-years-old this offseason but claims he's not ready to hang up the cleats just yet. During Super Bowl opening night in Miami on Monday night, McCoy was asked if he would pull a Jerome Bettis and retire if the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
"I can still play, so I'm not going to retire yet," McCoy responded, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "But that day is coming."
McCoy was active for only 13 games in the regular season this year and was active for only one postseason game. He hasn't recorded a carry since Week 15, when the Chiefs took down the Denver Broncos, 23-3, on Dec. 15. In all, he recorded a career-low 465 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries.
This season was McCoy's first in Kansas City. He spent the last four with the Buffalo Bills, and ended his time there on a sour note. He recorded a career-low 3.2 rushing yards per game and just three rushing touchdowns in 2018.
McCoy spent his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He recorded four 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles, and he revealed on Monday that when he retires, it will be with the Eagles, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
In all, McCoy rushed for 6,792 yards and 44 touchdowns with the Eagles, and he is currently No. 22 on the all-time rushing list with 11,071 yards. Even though he never reached the Super Bowl with the team that drafted him, the hometown hero wants to finish his football career in Philly.
