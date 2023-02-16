With just over nine minutes left to play in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs made a huge mistake that could have been costly: They lined up in the WRONG formation on a pivotal third down play in the fourth quarter.

With the Chiefs clinging to a 28-27 lead, they were facing a third-and-goal at Philadelphia's 4-yard line and that's when the gaffe happened. After the Chiefs offense lined up, Patrick Mahomes tried to send one of his receivers into motion when he realized that they weren't lined up correctly.

Mahomes noticed the Eagles were in Cover 0 (man-to-man), so he called for Kadarius Toney to go into motion, but Toney was lined up on the line of scrimmage, so he couldn't move. Toney then pointed to the other side of the field where Skyy Moore was lined up, and after looking over there, Mahomes decided to send Moore into motion.

With any other team, this gaffe might have led to a timeout being used, but not the Chiefs. Mahomes worked his magic and made it all work by throwing a touchdown pass to Moore.

You know what, let's just watch the video:

As you can see, everyone on the Chiefs' sideline was in total disbelief that Kansas City was able to score on the play. Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy was one of the first people to talk to Mahomes on the sideline after the touchdown.

"We were in the wrong f-----g formation," Nagy exclaimed.

Mahomes then explained to Nagy what happened on the play.

"I know we were [in the wrong formation], I know. That's why I went with the motion right," Mahomes said. "I went to motion this dude on the other side, [Toney] pointed that way, I was like, 'F--- it, I don't know.'"

Mahomes said he gave the correct call in the huddle, but his teammates just got the formation wrong.

"I called it right, they lined up wrong," Mahomes said.

The touchdown gave the Chiefs a 35-27 lead and was a big reason why Kansas City was able to win its second Super Bowl in four years with a 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

The touchdown by Moore actually ended up being very similar to a 5-yard touchdown that had just been scored by Toney earlier in the fourth quarter:

As Andy Reid noted after the game, though, the Chiefs didn't call the same play to the opposite side. Instead, they actually called a different play and just got lucky that their broken play to Moore ended up going for a touchdown.