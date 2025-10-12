The Chiefs and Lions go head-to-head in Week 6 Sunday Night Football in a matchup that was a popular preseason NFL futures bet for the 2026 Super Bowl matchup. Kansas City and Detroit finished as the top seeds in their conferences last season, and although Kansas City reached the Super Bowl, the Chiefs couldn't capture another Lombardi Trophy. Despite Kansas City being off to a 2-3 start, this still has the potential to be a Super Bowl preview with both teams near the top of the odds boards for Super Bowl betting. But before then, they have the highest over/under of any game on the Week 6 NFL schedule heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup, which signals plenty of potential for winning anytime touchdown scorer bets.

The SportsLine model expects both offenses to perform well, with an under-the-radar wide receiver as one of its top Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer picks. The model projects value in Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton, who has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, to find the end zone at +300 odds at FanDuel for online sports betting. Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also one of the model's top picks for Week 6 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown bets.

Now, the model has revealed its top Lions vs. Chiefs anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 6 Chiefs vs. Lions anytime TD prop picks:



Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (+105)



Brown had eight receptions for 100 yards last week against the Bengals, but he was held out of the end zone for the first time since Week 1. The Lions receiver had six touchdowns over a three-game span as he remains as important to the Lions offense as any non-quarterback in the NFL is to their team's offensive success. St. Brown has at least seven receptions in each of his last four games, and has secured 31 of 35 targets (88.6%) during that span with an elite chemistry with Jared Goff.

St. Brown is the only player in the league with six receiving touchdowns this season, and the model likes his chances of adding to that total on Sunday Night Football. DraftKings is offering St. Brown to score a touchdown at +105 odds.

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (+140)

Hunt had two touchdowns last week against the Jaguars with a 5-yard run and a 2-yard run as the Chiefs' go-to runner near the goal line. Although Hunt played only 21 snaps compared to Isiah Pacheco's 40 snaps, they were the important snaps for finding the end zone. Hunt is the only Kansas City running back with a rushing touchdown this season (he has three).

Hunt has played at least 33% of snaps in all five games this season in a split backfield, and the model gives him the best chances of all Kansas City players to score a touchdown on Sunday Night Football. FanDuel offers Hunt at +140 odds as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (+300)

Thornton already has more touchdowns in five games with the Chiefs (three) than he had in three seasons with the Patriots (two), scoring a touchdown in three of Kansas City's last four games. Although he broke his touchdown streak last week, Thornton had a season-high 90 receiving yards on three receptions with five targets, maintaining a role in the offense even with Xavier Worthy's return from a shoulder injury.

Thornton is the most likely Kansas City player to record a receiving touchdown based on the model's simulations, even ahead of Worthy and Travis Kelce. He comes at a significantly longer price, especially at FanDuel, making him a top value for the model's Week 6 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown picks. FanDuel offers Thornton at +300, while multiple betting apps have him priced below +200 odds.

