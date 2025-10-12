The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are set to host the Detroit Lions (4-1) in NFL Week 6 action on 'Sunday Night Football.' Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are off to a bumpy start this season, and are coming off of a disappointing 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Meanwhile, Jared Goff and the Lions have won four straight since falling to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, most recently topping the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Lions picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Lions vs. Chiefs spread Chiefs -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Chiefs over/under 52.5 points Lions vs. Chiefs money line Kansas City -140, Detroit +119 Lions vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

In addition to being 4-1-0 ATS this season, Detroit has covered the spread in 52 of its past 74 games (52-21-1) since the start of the 2021 season. The Lions currently lead the league with 34.8 average points per game thanks to the plethora of offensive weapons Goff has at his disposal. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are both averaging over 60 rushing yards per game and will face a Chiefs defense that allows 4.9 yards per carry. The Lions' last trip to Arrowhead ended in an upset, covering the spread as 4-point favorites in that 2023 meeting. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 2-3-0 ATS this season, but it's hard to bet against a team that has gone 32-10 at home since 2020. Mahomes threw four touchdowns at Arrowhead in Week 4, and will go up against a Lions defense that is dealing with injuries. The Chiefs defense, meanwhile, is only allowing 190.2 passing yards per game, and Kansas City is in the better health spot as Detroit has ruled out seven players and has three other players listed as questionable. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Lions picks

