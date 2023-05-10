One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 NFL season will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins. Each team made the playoffs last season, and each features one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Not only that, but as of last season, the Dolphins count a former Chief as their best offensive player.

That player would be Tyreek Hill, who had his best NFL season in 2022 even after being traded from Kansas City to Miami, and playing several games with a backup quarterback under center in place of Tua Tagovailoa. Hill finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 119 receptions for a career-high 1,710 yards, as well as seven touchdowns.

In advance of playing his former team, Hill has been outspoken about what he expects to do when they take the field. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day," Hill said in April. "I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

At least one Chiefs player took notice of Hill's vows, and this week, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed responded.

"Tyreek's been talking a lot of trash. He's been talking a lot about coming back to Arrowhead. We'll show him when he gets here," Sneed said during an interview on NFL Network, according to Pro Football Talk. "I don't really get into it, but I take notes of what he said. I've been on the internet and I see what he's saying. We'll see once he comes to Arrowhead."

There's only one issue with that: on Wednesday morning it was revealed that Hill and the Dolphins won't actually be coming to Arrowhead Stadium. The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game is part of the league's international series, and will be played in Frankfurt, Germany.

So, Hill will not be able to throw up the peace sign in front of his former home crowd, and Sneed won't get to see what happens when the Dolphins come into Kansas City's stadium. But the pair of players will likely have a chance to match up against each other, given how often the Chiefs tend to move Sneed around based on where the opponent's best wide receiver lines up. And that should be quite fun.