Chiefs GM Brett Veach told NFL on CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson that Kansas City is looking to add a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, though "some of the major franchise players they've looked at are off the market," Wolfson reported during the Chiefs' Week 9 game against the Jets.

Wolfson specifically mentioned the lack of deep passing, something that's been a major issue ever since Tyquan Thornton suffered a significant injury in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes did not complete a single 20+ yard pass from Weeks 5-8 (three games), tying the longest streak of his career.

Currently, the Chiefs are leaning on Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice as their top wide receivers. Worthy entered Week 9 having recorded 25 or more receiving yards just twice this season, and Rice is more of a quick-game, yards-after-catch weapon. Other wide receivers on the roster are fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen, 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, undrafted second-year player Andrew Armstrong and return specialist Nikko Remigio.

Through eight weeks, only the Raiders' and Vikings' wide receivers had fewer receiving yards.

There are several wide receivers thought to be available ahead of Tuesday's deadline, though, according to Wolfson's report, some of the biggest names floated might not be on the table. Veach and Co. will keep pushing before the clock strikes 4 pm. ET on Tuesday, marking the end of the trade period.

The Chiefs (5-2) had lost two straight entering Sunday.